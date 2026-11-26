Thirteen servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who had been on defensive duty without rotation or rest for periods ranging from four to nearly eight months, were withdrawn from their combat positions on the front lines, according to Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights.

Specifically, one soldier was evacuated after more than 230 days of continuous service at his post, while 12 other defenders were withdrawn from another section of the front line, where they had held their positions for over four months under constant shelling.

The soldiers’ release was preceded by appeals from their families to the ombudsman, after which Dmytro Lubinets and his team urgently contacted the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which promptly stepped in to resolve the situation. Currently, all 13 servicemen are under medical supervision, resting and recovering, and they will soon be granted leave and undergo rehabilitation; The Ombudsman himself emphasized the need to establish clear time limits for service at the front lines and to ensure realistic opportunities for rotation even amid active combat operations.

Source: Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights.

The 152nd Brigade carried out a complex rotation: one soldier remained at his post for 260 days.

Soldiers of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment spent more than eight months at a position in the Zaporizhzhia sector. It was so close to Russian troops that Ukrainian soldiers could hear their movements and conversations. Evacuating the defenders earlier would have been too dangerous, so they remained at their positions for over 200 days.

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