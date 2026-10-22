Another 11 Ukrainian citizens were rescued from the temporarily occupied territories

Eleven citizens from the temporarily occupied regions were successfully returned to territory controlled by the Ukrainian government. This was reported by Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights.

The return took place via the “Mokrany–Domanove” humanitarian corridor on the border with Belarus. The Ombudsman noted that as part of the family relocation and reunification program for 2023–2026, 818 people received assistance, and a total of 24,953 people, including 2,054 children, returned to Ukraine via this checkpoint from May 2024 to October 2026.

Source: Dmytro Lubinets, Human Rights Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

As a reminder, another 11 Ukrainian children have been returned from the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region.

Ukraine has repatriated four more children aged 6 to 15 from the temporarily occupied territories. Among them are a boy who had been separated from his parents for several years, a girl whose mother was unable to retrieve her for a long time due to the loss of documents, and two teenagers who found themselves under occupation without their families.

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