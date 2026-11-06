Zelenskyy announced that personnel decisions are being prepared within the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On November 6, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that personnel decisions within the Armed Forces of Ukraine were being prepared in collaboration with Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapati.

The head of state emphasized that the necessary work is being carried out by the military leadership and expressed his gratitude to all service members who are ensuring Ukraine’s defense.

The head of state made these remarks in an evening address.

Regiments specializing in unmanned systems and airspace defense will be formed within the National Guard.

The 51st “Gersa” Support Regiment has been formed as part of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine “Azov.” The unit will specialize in engineering support.

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