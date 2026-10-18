On NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the U.S. government had signaled its intention to restrict the functionality of the Starlink and Starshield systems for Ukraine, after which SpaceX technically implemented these limits.

According to the President, he does not know exactly who in the U.S. administration issued this directive, but full satellite communication capabilities have not yet been restored. Currently, data transfer speeds remain limited to 161 km/h.

Source: NBC Meet the Press.

In the U.S., President Donald Trump stated that neither he nor Elon Musk were responsible for Ukraine’s loss of access to Starlink, which has impacted its military operations against Russia, the aggressor state.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Ukraine currently does not have access to the Starshield satellite system used by the U.S. military. According to him, Kyiv has requested access to the system, specifically for strikes deep inside Russia, but this issue is still under discussion. Rubio also denied that Washington had ordered a reduction in Starlink’s speed in Ukraine

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