According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian army lost another approximately 1,850 soldiers over the past day. Total Russian personnel losses since the start of the full-scale invasion, according to estimates by the Ukrainian command, have reached approximately 1,578,000 people. Over the past day, Russian forces also lost artillery systems, armored vehicles, motor vehicles, and more than 1,700 operational-tactical-level drones.

The Russian army’s total combat losses from the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, through October 25, 2026, amount to approximately 1,578,450 soldiers. Over the past 24 hours, this figure has risen by another 1,850 personnel. According to the Ukrainian command, Russian forces also continue to lose weapons, military equipment, and drones. The largest daily increase was recorded among operational-tactical-level UAVs and vehicles.

What Equipment Has the Russian Army Lost?

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past day, Ukrainian forces destroyed or disabled the following Russian equipment:

Tanks — 12,447 units in total, with 3 more lost over the past day.

Armored combat vehicles — 25,605, with 5 more destroyed over the past day.

Artillery systems — 51,614, with 49 more destroyed in the past 24 hours.

Multiple-launch rocket systems — 2,237, with 5 more destroyed over the past day.

Air defense systems — 1,725, with 3 more added in the past 24 hours.

Aircraft — 449.

Helicopters — 356.

Ground-based robotic systems — 3,017, with 6 more added in the past 24 hours.

Operational-tactical-level unmanned aerial vehicles — 580,802, with 1,738 more added in the past 24 hours.

Cruise missiles — 5,138.

Ships and boats — 35.

Submarines — 2.

Vehicles and tanker trucks — 166,918, with 417 more added in the past 24 hours.

Specialized equipment — 4,856, with 4 more lost in the past 24 hours.

Thus, over the past day, the greatest increases in losses were seen among Russian operational-tactical-level drones, vehicles, and artillery systems.

Loss figures are subject to revision

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regularly updates information on Russian troop losses in the war against Ukraine. The figures provided are estimates by the Ukrainian command. They should not be considered independently verified statistics: it is difficult to verify the exact number of losses during combat operations.

The General Staff notes that the data is being refined. The figures may change as new information comes in from the front lines. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this in a Facebook post.

On the night of October 25, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 153 strike drones. Air defense forces shot down or neutralized 119 of them, including Shahed-type drones and other types of unmanned aerial vehicles. At the same time, strikes were recorded at 15 locations, and the downed drones and their debris were found at nine additional locations.

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