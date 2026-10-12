Kaya Callas called Ukraine Europe's first line of defense against Russia

Following the EU Council meeting, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas stated that candidate countries—above all Ukraine, as the first line of defense against Russian aggression—are making a significant contribution to the continent’s security. The bloc’s foreign ministers agreed to deepen cooperation with candidate countries by integrating them into EU defense structures and expanding joint arms production.

In addition, the European Union is preparing a new emergency security protocol to counter hybrid threats, the 22nd package of sanctions against Moscow, and measures against Russia’s “shadow fleet.” The bloc is also working to restrict the movement of Russian diplomats, reduce the issuance of tourist visas, and impose entry bans on former Russian combatants.

Source: “Ukrinform.”

The European Commission confirmed the opening of clusters for Ukraine following the approval of the language law.

The Verkhovna Rada passed a law regulating the right of children from national minorities and indigenous peoples to receive education in their native language. At the same time, they are required to study Ukrainian. The bill was supported by 266 members of parliament. Its adoption could help unblock negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the European Union, which had been stalled by Hungary.

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