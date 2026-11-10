The aggressor country is preparing targeted airstrikes against Ukrainian and foreign food industry enterprises located in Ukraine. This was reported to the media by a source in the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

According to military intelligence, the enemy plans to strike grain elevators, warehouse infrastructure, facilities for the storage and processing of agricultural crops, dairy and butter plants, meat processing plants, poultry farms, and vegetable oil production facilities.

The Russian leadership’s main goal is to destabilize Ukraine’s food security, reduce foreign exchange revenues to the state budget, demoralize society, and drive Ukrainian agricultural products out of the markets of Africa, the Middle East, and Asia in order to increase its own exports.

Source: “RBC-Ukraine.”

Russian troops are modernizing their anti-aircraft and ballistic missiles to expand the scale of attacks on Ukraine and increase the accuracy of strikes against key transportation infrastructure. Among the occupiers’ priority targets are bridges, particularly in Kyiv.

The Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) has disclosed information about Russian companies that manufacture missiles for the Pantsir systems.

Read us on