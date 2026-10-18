Vasyl Velychko, a videographer from Poltava, was killed on the front lines. He worked for the local television channels IRT and “Misto Plus” and later joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine. His wife reported his death on October 16.

Vasyl Velychko, a videographer for Poltava television stations, died while fulfilling his duty to defend Ukraine. “Vasyl died on October 16 while fulfilling his duty as a defender of Ukraine. His wife shared the tragic news,” reads a post by his colleagues.

Before beginning his military service, Velychko worked as a videographer for the Poltava television stations IRT and “Misto Plus.” He was part of the local media community and later joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to defend his country. His colleagues expressed their condolences to the deceased’s family and loved ones and honored his memory. “May he rest in peace and be remembered forever as a kind-hearted person,” wrote the team at IRT-Poltava. Vasyl Velychko died on October 16 while defending Ukraine. The team at IRT-Poltava reported this on their Facebook page.

In the Poltava region, Russian troops struck the premises of one of the enterprises. According to preliminary information, no one was injured. The circumstances of the attack and its consequences are being clarified.

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