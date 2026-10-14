In the Huliaipole sector, units of the 7th Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces reported problems with Starlink connectivity on the night of October 14 due to data transmission speed limitations. This affected drone operations and led to the cancellation of some combat missions.

According to military officials, the issues concern the Starshield package, which is referred to as a military package and previously had no data transfer speed limits. The changes directly affected the operation of drones that use Starlink for in-flight control.

According to observations by the 7th Airborne Corps, during drone flights, the connection can drop out for 10–20 seconds even at speeds of 110–120 km/h. Although the drones continue to move, these communication interruptions make them harder to control.

The corps explained that reducing the drones’ flight speed creates additional risks, as slower targets become more vulnerable to enemy attack.

The problem is particularly acute during the launch of high-speed drones, which need to accelerate rapidly at takeoff.

“At launch, some drones, particularly those of the Middle Strike type, must reach fairly high speeds. Under these conditions, unstable communication will make it impossible to launch such drones or use them as intended,” according to a statement from the 7th Airborne Corps.

According to military officials, the consequences of these disruptions are already being felt in practice.

“The consequences are already being felt in practice. Since the start of the day, one of the unmanned systems units operating within the 7th Airborne Corps’ area of responsibility in the Huliaipole sector has had to cancel some missions due to communication problems,” the corps reported.

Thus, Starlink’s instability complicates UAV control, creates risks for the execution of flight missions, and is already affecting the operations of certain unmanned aerial vehicle units in the Huliaipole sector.

This was reported by the 7th Airborne Corps.

On the night of October 14, SpaceX imposed speed limits on Starlink terminals for the StarShield military service package. Serhiy Flesh, an electronic warfare specialist, reported this, specifying that the current limit is 100 miles per hour (about 161 km/h).

On the night of October 14, SpaceX restricted the operation of Starlink satellite communication terminals used by the Ukrainian military. As a result, according to activist, volunteer, and former advisor to the Minister of Defense Serhiy Sternenko, several important missions were disrupted.

Read us on