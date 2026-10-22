Power went out in the Rivne region following a Russian attack

In the Rivne region, part of the Sarny district was left without power due to a Russian attack. Utility workers have already begun restoration efforts. Prior to this, the Ukrainian Air Force had warned of a Russian jet drone moving toward Sarny.

As a result of the Russian attack, part of the Sarny district in Rivne Oblast was left without power. This was reported by Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Oblast Military Administration, on his Telegram channel. According to him, work to restore power has already begun. Specialists are currently working to restore power to residents in the affected part of the district.

The Air Force had warned of the drone’s movement. On the evening of October 22, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that a Russian jet drone was moving toward Sarny in the Rivne region. The report did not specify whether there were any other consequences of the attack. No information about casualties was provided either. A corresponding warning was published on Telegram.

In Rivne, the METRO shopping center was damaged as a result of a Russian attack on October 21. The store has been temporarily closed, and company employees are assessing the damage and determining how to resume operations. According to preliminary information from the company, there were no casualties among employees or visitors.

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