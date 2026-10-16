Poland scrambled its air force in response to the Russian attack on Ukraine

On October 16, Poland once again deployed military aircraft in response to Russia’s air attack on Ukraine. Residents of the Lublin Voivodeship were sent warnings about the danger.

Poland’s Government Security Center reported that the situation is being constantly monitored and that the Polish Air Force is operating in the country’s airspace.

“Russian air attack on Ukrainian territory. The situation is being monitored. The Polish Air Force is operating in Polish airspace. Stay tuned for further updates,” the center’s statement reads.

Source: Polish Government Security Center

On the night of October 14, a fire broke out at an oil depot in Lutsk after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

A soldier described the death of nearly his entire family following a Russian strike on Radushne.

As a reminder, a Russian missile killed a large family in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

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