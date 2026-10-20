More than 400 days on the front lines — a wounded soldier was rescued by a drone

Ukrainian troops used a heavy drone to evacuate a soldier who had spent more than 400 days at his post and lost his legs. The operation was carried out by soldiers of the 99th Separate Assault Brigade, together with other units, to rescue the soldier from the 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade. Yuriy Fedorenko, commander of the 429th Separate “Achilles” Unmanned Systems Brigade, called this operation unique and explained how drones can change the way the wounded are evacuated from the front lines.

Ukrainian defenders carried out an unusual evacuation: instead of traditional transport, they used a heavy drone to rescue the wounded soldier. The soldier, who was successfully evacuated, had spent over 400 days at his position and lost both legs. Soldiers from the 99th Separate Assault Brigade and other units joined the operation. They helped rescue a comrade from the 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade. In areas of the front line where constant attacks make it dangerous to use conventional aircraft and helicopters, drones may be one of the few ways to evacuate the wounded. They make it possible to carry out missions where the risk to personnel is too high.

Fedorenko emphasized that such an operation demonstrates the new capabilities of drone technology. At the same time, he noted that it is impossible to speak of complete safety in such missions: evacuation near the front lines remains a difficult and dangerous task.

“Peace is just a brief period between wars”

The commander of “Achilles” also explained why, in his opinion, Ukraine must continue to develop military technologies. He believes that human history has always been marked by struggles over resources, territory, and the ability to preserve one’s identity. “If we look at what life was like in the past, we’ll see that the world has always been harsh. The world has always fought for living space, for resources, and for the ability to maintain its identity. That is why we must be honest and frank with ourselves: peace is just a brief period between wars,” emphasized Yuriy Fedorenko.

According to him, under such conditions, Ukraine needs to seek solutions that will help protect its military personnel and save their lives. He cited the development of unmanned systems and robotic technology as one of the key areas of focus. Military drones are already being used for reconnaissance, striking targets, delivering cargo, and performing other tasks. Now their capabilities are expanding to include the evacuation of the wounded. This is particularly important in areas where ground transportation or the work of medical evacuation teams may be too dangerous.

New protective gear is being developed for drone-assisted evacuations

Another challenge is enemy drones, which pose a threat not only to soldiers at their positions but also to those trying to rescue them. Therefore, according to Fedorenko, Ukrainian engineers and military personnel are working on active defense systems for evacuation missions. The commander suggested that new solutions could emerge in the coming months to help make such operations safer. “I am more than convinced that within the next six months, we are guaranteed to see active protection systems that will make evacuations safer, whether using robotic ground systems or, accordingly, heavy drones,” Fedorenko stated.

This refers to protecting equipment used during evacuations from attacks by enemy drones. Such solutions could reduce risks for the wounded and the military personnel involved in their rescue. At the same time, the specific capabilities of the new systems and the timeline for their implementation will depend on the results of development and testing. At the end of his speech, Fedorenko called on Ukrainians to regularly provide financial support to the Defense Forces. According to him, funds for the military’s needs help equip units with the necessary gear, develop technologies, and carry out missions on the front lines.

The evacuation of a soldier using a heavy drone demonstrates how new technologies can help save lives in situations where traditional evacuation methods are unavailable or too dangerous. At the same time, such operations require thorough preparation, technical solutions, and protection against enemy attacks. Yuriy Fedorenko, commander of the 429th Separate “Achilles” Unmanned Systems Brigade, spoke about the significance of this mission on Channel 24.

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