Despite constant shelling, 65,000 people still live in Kherson

Currently, about 65,000 residents remain in Kherson, although approximately 300,000 people lived in the city before the full-scale invasion began. The city is under targeted Russian shelling every day, according to the city’s military administration.

“Kherson is once again under intensified Russian shelling… Despite the danger, about 65,000 people remain in Kherson. They continue to live, work, and support one another in a city that was home to nearly 300,000 residents before the full-scale invasion,” he wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

According to him, enemy drones are targeting people and vehicles, artillery is striking residential neighborhoods, and Russian troops are remotely laying mines on the streets.""Anti-drone nets have become part of the cityscape, and burned-out cars are yet another testament to Russian terror," Shanko said.

This was reported by Yaroslav Shanko, head of the Kherson City Military Administration.

In the Kherson region, one person was killed and six were wounded as a result of Russian attacks.

Russia is shelling Kherson with cluster munitions and remotely planting mines in residential neighborhoods.

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