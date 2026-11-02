Air Force reports possible interference with alert app — Interia

Late on Sunday evening, phone users in Ukraine received several notifications about a possible nuclear attack. Ukraine’s Air Force said there was no radiation threat, urged people to remain calm and follow updates on its channel.

Several notifications in a row

As Interia reports, the warnings arrived several minutes apart. The Kyiv Independent published a screenshot of the phone of one of its editors. It shows several messages about a possible nuclear attack on Ukrainian territory.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Military position

In a social media post, the Ukrainian military said that the air-raid alert app had likely been subject to hostile interference. In their assessment, the alert system was most likely hacked. The Air Force separately stressed that there was no danger of radiation exposure.

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