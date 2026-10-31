President Volodymyr Zelenskyy provided the clearest indication yet that disruptions to Starlink technology may have contributed to civilian deaths in Ukraine during a Russian drone strike on a Ukrainian city. This was reported by PBS NewsHour.

Zelenskyy's statement

According to the outlet, the Starlink disruption may have affected the ability of Ukraine's defenses to respond to the attack. The headline of the PBS NewsHour report refers to a Ukrainian city that was hit by Russian drones during the service disruption.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Musk's admission and US reaction

Elon Musk admitted last week that he had ordered the service to be slowed down. PBS NewsHour notes that deliberately hindering Ukraine's defense sparked bipartisan outrage in Washington.

The PBS NewsHour report examines the consequences of the Starlink disruption for Ukraine amid Russian drone attacks.

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