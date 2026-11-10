The Rada passed a new law to locate missing persons using fingerprints

On November 10, the Verkhovna Rada passed a law that improves the mechanisms for locating missing persons and identifying unidentified bodies under martial law. In particular, fingerprints stored in ID documents will be used to establish a person’s identity.

“The law will allow for the involvement of international experts in DNA testing, as well as the use of digital copies of fingerprints to identify individuals. This should ensure the efficiency of processes for locating persons missing under special circumstances,” the statement reads.

According to the Verkhovna Rada’s Telegram channel, the corresponding bill No. 14095 was supported by 278 members of parliament in the second reading and as a whole.

Ukraine and Russia will compare lists of missing military personnel.

Search for missing persons: the government will establish special task forces.

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