On November 17, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that foreign military units on Ukrainian territory would be considered legitimate targets for the Russian army.

She made these remarks in response to reports of French military personnel in Ukraine and warned that Paris should be aware of the possible consequences.

According to Zakharova, decisions regarding possible strikes will be made not by the Foreign Ministry, but by the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff of the Russian Federation.

During the 62nd Munich Security Conference, the President of Ukraine made an important statement regarding the deployment of foreign military contingents to ensure Ukraine’s security.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that, as part of future security cooperation, foreign military units must be stationed directly in the combat zone.

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