On the night of November 16–17, Russian forces launched a missile strike on the capital. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported the attacks on the North and South Bridges.

The capital is currently under attack by ballistic missiles. Vitali Klitschko wrote: “Air defense forces are operating in the capital. Kyiv is under ballistic missile attack. Stay in shelters!”

Reports online indicate that the Russians are attacking the North Bridge in Kyiv. The explosions continue. Klitschko confirmed this information: “Preliminary reports indicate strikes on the North and South Bridges in the capital.”

Source: Vitali Klitschko

Earlier, the Northern Bridge in Kyiv, which had been damaged by a drone, was repaired.

On the morning of October 4, during a drone attack, a Russian kamikaze drone exploded on the roadway of the North Bridge in Kyiv.

As a result of the October 4 attack on the capital’s North Bridge, a heating main was damaged. Because of this, the Desnianskyi district temporarily lost its hot water supply.

Read us on