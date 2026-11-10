Russia is launching massive drone attacks on Kryvyi Rih's critical infrastructure

In the evening, Kryvyi Rih came under a massive attack by Russian drones. According to preliminary reports, the drones are targeting critical infrastructure. At the time of this report, some of the enemy drones were still in the air.

Russian forces launched a significant number of drones at the city. Critical infrastructure facilities were the main targets. “The city is under a massive attack by enemy drones. The targets are critical infrastructure facilities. There are still enemy drones in the air,” Vilkul wrote on his Telegram channel.

Thus, at the time of publication, the threat to the city had not yet passed. The air attack was ongoing, and Russian drones remained in the sky. Residents should stay in safe places and not ignore air raid sirens.

There was no information at this time regarding hits, damage, casualties, or disruptions to infrastructure. Details on the attack’s consequences may be updated once it has concluded. The attack was reported by Oleksandr Vilkul, chairman of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council.

On Monday night, Russian forces launched a drone strike on Kryvyi Rih. The attack was reported by Oleksandr Vilkul, chairman of the city’s Defense Council.

Russian occupiers regularly launch strikes on Kryvyi Rih. Recently, the enemy has most often used jet-powered drones for these attacks, some of which occasionally fly through the city en route to other regions.

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