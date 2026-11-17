After the attack, three city residents sought medical attention. All were diagnosed with acute stress reactions. “Three residents of Chuhuiv sought medical attention for acute stress reactions,” Minaeva wrote on her Telegram channel.

During the shelling, Russian troops struck an educational institution and residential areas in one of Chuhuiv’s neighborhoods. As a result, both the city’s educational infrastructure and residential areas were put at risk. The head of the city’s military administration also published information about the attack and its consequences on her Telegram channel.

As of the time of this report, three people were known to have required assistance due to severe stress. No other details regarding the damage or consequences of the shelling were provided in the published information.

As a result of nighttime and daytime attacks by Russian occupiers on November 17, involving the use of strike drones, hits on warehouse facilities were recorded in the Kharkiv region.

On Monday, November 16, Russian occupiers struck Balakliya in the Kharkiv region. According to preliminary reports, one person was killed, and four others were wounded and are receiving medical care.