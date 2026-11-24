Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russian troops have carried out more than 800 attacks on Naftogaz Group facilities.

According to the company’s press service following “Supplier Day 2026,” despite constant shelling, the companies continue to produce oil and gas, restore damaged infrastructure, and maintain stability in the energy sector in cooperation with Ukrainian and foreign partners.

Serhiy Fedorenko, Acting Chairman of the Board of NJSC “Naftogaz of Ukraine,” emphasized the importance of transparent procurement, fair competition, and equal access for participants to tenders, of which the Group’s companies conduct more than 10,000 annually. According to Nadiya Bigun, Director of Operational Efficiency in Procurement and Supply Chain Management, reliable suppliers are a key component of the company’s operational resilience, and this year’s event brought together over 400 business representatives.

Source: press release from the Naftogaz Group’s press service.

On Sunday, November 22, 2026, Russian troops struck a gas service facility in the Dnipropetrovsk region with a guided aerial bomb, according to the Naftogaz Group’s press service.

On the afternoon of November 14, Russian drones struck one of Naftogaz Group’s facilities in the Poltava region. The attack caused a fire.

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