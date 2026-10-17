Russian troops may have shot the Ukrainian defenders after taking them prisoner in the Huliaipole area of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. “According to preliminary data, Russian servicemen took Ukrainian defenders prisoner in the Huliaipole area of Zaporizhzhia Oblast and subsequently shot them,” the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into this incident. Law enforcement officials must determine the circumstances under which the Ukrainian prisoners of war died, who was directly involved in their killing, and who may have given the order.

What is known about the investigation

Investigators are reviewing materials provided by the Ukrainian military. Among them are intercepted communications from representatives of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. These materials should help establish the circumstances of the incident and identify those potentially involved in the crime. The investigation is being conducted under the procedural supervision of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor’s Office. Criminal proceedings have been opened on the grounds of a war crime resulting in loss of life.

The case has been classified under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. This article establishes liability for war crimes, specifically for violations of the laws and customs of war, if such violations resulted in the death of a person. Law enforcement officials are currently establishing all the circumstances surrounding the killings. The Office of the Prosecutor General’s statement did not provide any further details regarding the number of military personnel killed, their personal information, or possible suspects.

The execution of prisoners of war constitutes a gross violation of international humanitarian law. The Geneva Conventions require the humane treatment of prisoners of war and prohibit their killing. Final conclusions regarding this specific incident must be based on the results of the investigation and the evidence gathered. The Office of the Prosecutor General reported this on its Facebook page.

The Southern District Military Court in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, sentenced four residents of occupied Melitopol in a case involving explosions and assassination attempts against representatives of the occupying authorities. Igor Garanin, 38, received a life sentence, while the other three defendants were each sentenced to 25 years in a penal colony. During the trial, all four claimed they had been subjected to torture and pressure by investigators.