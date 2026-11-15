Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces shelled 33 settlements in the Kherson region

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked 33 settlements in the Kherson region. Residential neighborhoods came under fire, and two private homes and a car were damaged. There were no civilian casualties or injuries.

Russian forces used drones, aircraft, and artillery. Both communities near the front line and settlements on the right bank of the region came under fire. In particular, Russian attacks were recorded in Antonivka, Zelenivka, Prydniprovskyi, Sadovyi, Stanislav, Oleksandrivka, Shyroka Balka, Darivka, Ivanivka, Ingulets, Ingulivka, Mykilskyi, Novotyagynka, Ponyativka, Tokarivka, Ulyanivka, Chaychyn, Dniprovskyi, Kizomys, and Novodmytrivka.

Beryslav, Zmiivka, Kostomarove, Charivne, Milove, Novokayri, Osokorivka, Zolota Balka, Novoraysk, Tyahynka, Lviv, Odradokamyanka, Kozatske, and the city of Kherson were also under fire. Homes and a car were damaged. According to the Regional Military Administration, Russian forces targeted residential neighborhoods. As a result of the attacks, two private homes and one car were damaged.

Despite the shelling, no civilian deaths or injuries were reported over the past 24 hours. Four people were evacuated from the liberated communities. In addition to the effects of the shelling, the Regional Military Administration reported on the evacuation of residents from the region. Over the past day, four people were evacuated from liberated communities in the Kherson region.

Local authorities continue to urge residents of frontline settlements to leave for safer areas, as Russian troops regularly attack civilian infrastructure and residential buildings. This was reported by Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

Over the past 24 hours, one civilian was killed as a result of Russian attacks on settlements in the Kherson city community. The enemy used aircraft, artillery, and drones, causing damage to apartment buildings, Yaroslav Shanko, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reported on November 12.

On the morning of November 12, a Russian drone attacked the Korabelny district of Kherson. A local woman was seriously injured in the strike and later died in the hospital.

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