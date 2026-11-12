Russian attacks damaged the Svyatogorsk Lavra in Donetsk Oblast

On November 10, at around 9:00 a.m., a Russian “Molniya” drone struck Building No. 10 of the Holy Dormition Svyatogorsk Lavra and damaged its roof.

At that time, a divine service was underway at the monastery.

The following night, November 11, at around 3:15 a.m., a powerful explosion caused further damage. The shock wave damaged the windows and doors of the hotel building, where displaced persons are staying, the monastic refectory, the treasury building, and the Church of the Intercession. Debris littered the monastery grounds.

According to the Lavra’s press service, no one was injured during either attack. The monastic community has already begun restoration work: repairing doors, boarding up broken windows, and cleaning up the grounds.

Source: Svyatogorsk Lavra press service

Ukraine, together with Switzerland, has agreed to begin priority restoration work on the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra following the Russian strike. The focus is now on the Cathedral of the Dormition, which sustained damage and requires urgent protection from further destruction.

As a reminder, Russia attacked the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, causing a fire.

The Russian Federation’s massive combined strike on Ukraine on the night of June 15—during which a missile strike on the Cathedral of the Dormition at the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra was recorded—was intended to have not only a military impact but also a significant psychological effect.

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