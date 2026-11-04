Russian drones attacked energy infrastructure in the Kirovohrad region

On the night of November 4, Russian drones attacked the Kirovohrad region, targeting energy infrastructure. The strikes damaged a private home and six pieces of equipment belonging to an agricultural enterprise. There were no fatalities or injuries.

“Last night, the Kirovohrad region came under attack by Russian drones. The target was energy infrastructure,” said the head of the regional military administration.

According to him, a private residential home was damaged in the Novoukrainsky District, and agricultural machinery was damaged in the Oleksandriisky District.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine clarified that fires broke out at three locations in the Kropyvnytskyi and Oleksandriia districts. Critical infrastructure facilities were targeted.

Rescue workers operated at the fire sites under the constant threat of renewed Russian attacks. All fires were successfully extinguished.

In addition, a private residence was damaged in one of the communities in the Novoukrainsky district. Six pieces of equipment were damaged on the grounds of an agricultural enterprise in the Oleksandriisky district.

According to Andriy Raikovich, State Emergency Service rescuers worked until the consequences of the shelling were fully eliminated.

There were no fatalities or injuries as a result of the Russian attack.

This was reported by Andriy Raikovych, head of the Kirovohrad Regional State Administration, on Facebook.

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