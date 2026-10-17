Several Russian military bloggers have publicly accused Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, of lying about the advance of Russian troops in Donbas. The statements by the military leadership have drawn criticism even among supporters of the war against Ukraine.

Gerasimov came under a barrage of criticism after he reported to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin that the city of Dobropillya and a number of other settlements in the Donetsk region had been “completely captured.”

The Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Federation stated that the city, which is one of the key logistical hubs of the Ukrainian defense, had been “liberated” by troops of the “Center” group.

Furthermore, he assured the Kremlin leader that “search operations are underway there to locate and eliminate individual Ukrainian servicemen hiding in the basements of buildings.”

The Russian dictator immediately hailed this as a “significant development” that paves the way to the borders of the “DPR.”

A well-known Russian blogger, “Voenny Osvedomitiel,” reacted with irony to the bombastic statements by Gerasimov and Putin.

“Gerasimov reported on the liberation of Dobropillya, Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka, and Serhiivka, as well as the completion of the destruction of a 2,000-strong Ukrainian Armed Forces unit surrounded in the Kharkiv region. There’s simply no point in analyzing all of this,” he wrote.

In addition, Z-Channel aired a clip from a Russian Ministry of Defense video—intended to prove Russian troops’ control over the city—and claimed it was created using a neural network. This is indicated by the unrealistic behavior of a soldier holding a Russian flag.

“Pipe has once again sold out Svyatogorsk and Kupiansk. It’s a disgrace!” exclaimed another Z-blogger, Alex Parker Returns.

On the morning of October 16, Russian troops attacked Uman in the Cherkasy region. The strike set a high-rise building ablaze, injuring five people.

On October 14, Russian troops struck residential areas in Zaporizhzhia. Several streets in the city’s Voznesenivskyi district, where private homes are located, came under attack. There are wounded, and houses have been damaged.

Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia, striking residential areas in the private sector. “The Russians attacked residential areas in Zaporizhzhia,” Semikin wrote.

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