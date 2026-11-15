A Russian drone struck a house in Kropyvnytskyi; three people were injured

In Kropyvnytskyi, a Russian drone struck a residential building. Three people were injured in the attack. One man was taken to the hospital; the other two declined hospitalization.

He initially reported that a Russian drone had struck a residential building in Kropyvnytskyi. At that time, the details of the attack were still being investigated. “In Kropyvnytskyi, an enemy drone struck a residential building. Details are being investigated. Stay in safe places!” Raikovich wrote on Telegram.

Later, the regional governor reported that three people were injured as a result of the strike. Medical personnel transported one man to the hospital. The other two victims decided not to be hospitalized. “One man was taken to the hospital; the other two refused hospitalization,” clarified the head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration.

There are currently no further details regarding the condition of the victims or the damage to the building in the regional authorities’ reports. Andriy Raikovych, head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration, reported the strike on November 15.

In Kropyvnytskyi, rescue workers continue to extinguish a fire at the “Epicenter” hypermarket, which was damaged as a result of the Russian attack.

On the morning of November 10, Russian troops struck civilian infrastructure in Kropyvnytskyi. One of the retail outlets of the Epicenter chain was targeted. The strike resulted in casualties; two people are in critical condition.

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