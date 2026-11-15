Russian web hosting provider Beget reported a new large-scale cyberattack

The Russian hosting provider Beget suffered a large-scale DDoS attack with a peak of 2.1 terabits per second, marking the second serious incident in the past two weeks.

“Given the nature of the attack, it is aimed at disrupting our incident recovery plans,” the company said, warning of possible disruptions to certain services, including major online platforms.

Source: The Moscow Times.

The previous attack occurred on November 2, which completely destroyed the cloud infrastructure of the provider—the second-largest in Runet by number of domains—which has been subject to EU sanctions since the summer for cooperating with the Russian Ministry of Defense and operating in occupied territories.

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