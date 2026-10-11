The mandatory evacuation zone for children has been expanded in Kramatorsk, according to the Regional State Administration

In the Donetsk region, the zone subject to mandatory evacuation of children from certain areas of Kramatorsk has been expanded. The evacuation will be carried out with children accompanied by their parents, guardians, or legal representatives.

Local military administrations, the police, rescue workers, and child welfare services are involved in the evacuation efforts.

According to officials, escorts will be provided at all stages of the evacuation—from departure from the danger zone to arrival at the reception center and subsequent relocation to safer regions of Ukraine.

The Donetsk Regional Military Administration emphasizes that all decisions are made first and foremost to protect children and prevent further casualties from Russian shelling.

Filashkin urged parents not to delay leaving dangerous areas, given the deteriorating security situation.

“The security situation is deteriorating, and waiting until danger reaches your doorstep is too great a risk—especially when it comes to children. I urge parents not to delay. Evacuation saves lives!” emphasized Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

This was reported by Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

In the frontline areas of the Kharkiv region, the forced evacuation of civilians continues due to intense Russian shelling.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated that there have been no calls for evacuation from the capital so far, but residents should be prepared for a possible intensification of Russian shelling.

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