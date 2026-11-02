Russia has banned the export of petrochemical raw materials used in the production of TNT

The Government of the Russian Federation has imposed a temporary three-month ban on the export of certain types of petrochemical products outside the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). Toluene (methylbenzene) has been added to the list of goods subject to export restrictions.

Toluene is an organic petroleum product used in defense and industrial enterprises as a key reagent for the production of trinitrotoluene (TNT). This substance is the primary explosive used in artillery shells, aircraft bombs, missile warheads, and mines.

Source: Interfax.

Production volumes of dual-use chemical products in Russia have dropped significantly. The Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine stated that this is a result of Ukrainian long-range strikes on Russia’s industrial infrastructure.

A group of strike UAVs attacked one of Russia’s largest chemical plants—the “Metafrax Chemical” plant, located in the city of Gubakha.

Read us on