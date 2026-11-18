The Armed Forces of Ukraine are implementing one of NATO’s principles, which calls for sergeants to have autonomy in decision-making. Specifically, if communication with higher command is lost, a sergeant may determine the next course of action on his own and take responsibility for it.

“Our evolving sergeant doctrine emphasizes how a sergeant makes decisions independently. Whereas previously a sergeant would wait for an officer’s instructions regarding various situations, we are now implementing a NATO principle under which, when there is no communication with higher command, a sergeant in combat situations can make decisions independently and is accountable for them,” Gumenyuk noted.

According to him, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have also adopted the TLP (Troop Leading Procedures—unit command procedures / individual battle planning) algorithm from partner countries, which is used by commanders of small units (squad, platoon, company) to quickly analyze a mission, plan, and prepare for an operation.

“Now, British and French specialists are assisting us in the training process. We combine our own experience with theirs, and the result is very interesting. If you only give people theory, they don’t absorb it well, but when you combine it with practical examples, the effect is much better,” the officer added.

Major Vitaliy Humenyuk, deputy commander of the non-commissioned officer training battalion at the 199th Training Center of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, spoke about this in an interview with Ukrinform.

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