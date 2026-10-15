Since the beginning of 2026, the Russian army has lost 350,260 servicemen in the war against Ukraine. The occupiers suffered their heaviest casualties in September—46,230 people.

According to the General Staff, Russian troop losses have been rising in recent months. In September, the number of occupiers killed and wounded reached the highest figure for the period in question—46,230 service members.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released monthly statistics on Russian military casualties since the beginning of the year:

January — 31,710 service members;

February — 26,090;

March — 31,960;

April — 32,980;

May — 33,760;

June — 39,290;

July — 42,860;

August — 42,020;

September — 46,230.

These figures show that after a decline in February, the Russian army’s losses generally increased. In the summer, monthly figures exceeded 39,000 troops, and in September they reached over 46,000.

According to estimates by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian army lost approximately 1,880 servicemen over the past 24 hours.

Russia’s total estimated losses in the war against Ukraine as of October 15 stand at 1,559,230 military personnel killed and wounded.

Thus, according to the Ukrainian General Staff, Russian troop losses since the beginning of 2026 have reached 350,260 personnel, and September was the deadliest month in terms of personnel losses among the months listed in the report.

This was reported on October 15 by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During the first 14 days of October, Ukrainian forces recorded a significant increase in the number of Russian occupiers hit and eliminated. During this period, the figure rose by 24.65% compared to the same period in September, despite deteriorating weather conditions.

In September, the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) verified an average of 445 irrecoverable and combat-related casualties among enemy personnel per day. According to UAS Commander Robert (Madyar) Brovdi, this number corresponds to the full combat strength of a single battalion.

Over the three months of Operation “Crimean Circuit Breaker Off,” the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Unmanned Systems Forces struck 456 power facilities in Russia and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This was stated by UFS Commander Robert “Madyar” Brovdi. Over the past ten days, he said, the units struck another 44 energy facilities in the occupied territories.

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