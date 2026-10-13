Video: An oil terminal burned down in Rostov-on-Don following a Ukrainian strike

In Rostov-on-Don, Russia, the tank farm at the Novoshakhtinsky Oil Refinery terminal—formerly known as “Yug Rus”—burned down. According to reports, the fire broke out following a Ukrainian strike.

It is noted that no fuel tanks at the terminal remained undamaged.

Prior to the strike, the terminal’s throughput capacity was 2.5 million metric tons of petroleum products per year. Specifically, the terminal’s berth can accommodate two vessels with a displacement of 3,000–5,000 metric tons at the same time.

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This was reported by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

As a reminder, an oil terminal in Russia has been on fire for three days following a drone attack.

On the night of October 10, drones attacked a Russian oil refinery in Rostov-on-Don. After several explosions, a massive fire broke out at the facility. The likely target was the oil loading terminal of the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Plant.

Moscow and the Moscow Region came under a massive drone attack. One of the strikes hit the Gazpromneft-MNPZ oil refinery in the Kapotnya district, after which a fire broke out at the facility.

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