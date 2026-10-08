Over the past three days, the Ukrainian military has inflicted significant losses on the Russian army on the front lines. In the area of responsibility of the “Azov” military group alone, more than 1,000 Russian occupiers were neutralized, 702 of whom were killed.

“Ukrainian defense forces are eliminating Russian occupiers at a record pace. In just three days within the area of responsibility of the “Azov” military group, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized over a thousand Russian invaders, 702 of whom were killed,” according to a statement from the General Staff.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that this particular section of the front line is recording some of the highest daily casualty figures for the Russian army.

Ukrainian military officials note that this is one example of the increased effectiveness of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and their strikes against the enemy.

“While the enemy attempts to pass off the terror inflicted on the civilian population as successes, Ukrainian soldiers from various units continue to defend our land and inflict significant losses on the aggressor along all sections of the front line and in the rear,” the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized.

The agency also reported that since the start of the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, the Ukrainian military has neutralized 1,547,780 Russian invaders.

As of that date, the total combat losses of the Russian Armed Forces are as follows:

personnel—approximately 1,547,780 (+1,830) individuals;

tanks — 12,399 (+3) units;

armored combat vehicles — 25,502 (+4) units;

artillery systems — 50,883 (+47) units;

multiple launch rocket systems — 2,194 (+2) units;

air defense systems — 1,692 (+2) units;

ground-based robotic systems — 2,890 (+12) units;

operational-tactical-level UAVs — 553,578 (+1,702) units;

Vehicles and tanker trucks — 159,795 (+667) units;

specialized equipment — 4,806 (+6) units.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On October 8, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the “Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat” oil refinery complex in the city of Salavat, Republic of Bashkortostan, Russian Federation. A fire subsequently broke out on the facility’s grounds.

As a reminder, over the past day, Russian invaders suffered 1,520 casualties. Additionally, one tank, five armored combat vehicles, and 73 artillery systems were destroyed.

Occupied Donetsk and a significant portion of the region’s territory temporarily seized by Russian terrorists were left without power on September 18.

On the night of Saturday, September 19, the Russian terrorist army struck Pavlohrad. A fire has been reported.

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