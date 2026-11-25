In London, United Kingdom, Arsenal drew 1:1 with Borussia Dortmund in a fifth-round Champions League match. The London club took the lead in the first half, but the visitors equalized after the break.

Goals in both halves

As Interia Sport reports, Viktor Gyökeres opened the scoring in the 10th minute. The Arsenal forward struck powerfully from outside the penalty area after a pass from Noni Madueke.

Before the break, the hosts controlled the game. They led their opponents 3:0 in shots on target, but did not score a second goal.

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The visitors' response

In the 53rd minute, Borussia restored parity. Jovan Ghadou carried the ball for several dozen metres and passed to Maximilian Beier, who shot into the near corner.

In the closing stages of the match, Arsenal attacked more actively in search of a winning goal, while the Dortmund side focused more on defence. However, the score did not change before the final whistle.

After the draw, Arsenal have 11 points, while Borussia have 10. The teams will each play three more matches in the league phase. In the next round, the London side will host Real, while the Dortmund club will play Inter at home.

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