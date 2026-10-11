At least 109 migrants, including 15 children, died after a boat capsized off the coast of Djibouti. Around 116 more people are considered missing, Asharq Al-Awsat reports, citing the International Organization for Migration.

The boat was heading to Yemen

According to the IOM, the accident occurred on the night of October 8 to 9 north of the city of Obock in Djibouti. The vessel was carrying 350 people traveling from Djibouti to Yemen. The boat's capsizing was reported by those who survived the disaster.

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Assistance for those affected

IOM teams are working at the scene together with local authorities and providing emergency assistance following the tragedy. The organization reported the number of dead and missing people on Sunday, October 11. The death toll in the report is given as a minimum, while the number of missing people is approximate.

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