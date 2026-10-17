The White House in the United States included India on its list of investor countries, citing more than $330 billion in announced investments. As NDTV World reports, two entries are listed for India: $310 billion and $20.5 billion.

White House list

A video featuring the investment list was broadcast on a loop on the White House YouTube channel. According to the list, the announced total amount of investments in the United States from private businesses and foreign states is $10.871 trillion.

In a post on social network X, the White House said that trillions of dollars in investments are flowing into the country. The list also mentions a $15 billion steel plant in Iowa announced by Mesabi Metallics, which is part of Essar Group.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Separate investment announcements

In March, US President Donald Trump said that Reliance Industries would invest $300 billion in the construction of an oil refinery in Brownsville, Texas. In May, representatives of Indian industry announced plans to invest up to $20.5 billion in the United States on the sidelines of the SelectUSA Investment Summit.

During public events ahead of the midterm elections, Trump also said that his administration had secured more than $20 trillion in investments and commitments for the US economy.

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