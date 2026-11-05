Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will not receive an invitation to the G20 leaders’ summit, which will take place in the United Kingdom in November 2027. British Prime Minister Andy Burnham made this statement in an interview with *The Economist*.

When asked by a journalist whether the Russian dictator would be invited to the G20 leaders’ meeting, Burnham replied in the negative. Manchester will host next year’s G20 summit.

When asked whether Putin would be invited to the G20 leaders’ summit in November of next year, Burnham replied, “No. Sanctions have been imposed on key figures in the administration.”

At the same time, he clarified that the decision on invitations is made not by the United Kingdom, but by the G20 itself.

“As for the invitations, there are certain technical nuances, since, as I understand it, this is handled by the ‘Group of Twenty’ itself, not the United Kingdom. So, to put it another way, it’s technically possible, but he won’t be coming because of the sanctions in place,” Burnham said.

He made these remarks in a comment to The Economist.

Navrotsky’s aide stated that Putin should be put on trial, not invited to the G20.

As a reminder, the Kremlin commented on Putin’s trip to the U.S. for the G20 summit.

Earlier, the Kremlin responded to the proposal for a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin at the G20.

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