In the United Kingdom, police said that warrants to search property linked to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the younger brother of King Charles, were granted incorrectly and must be quashed. The searches were conducted in Sandringham in eastern England and in Windsor.

Error in issuing the warrants

As Dawn reports, Andrew applied to have the warrants quashed. Thames Valley Police acknowledged that the court's initial decision to issue them under a specific provision of the law was erroneous.

Law enforcement officials said that legal procedures are continuing regarding the further handling of materials seized during the searches, as well as the possibility of lawfully retaining them for the purposes of the investigation.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Investigation continues

In February, Andrew was detained on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Police suspected him of passing confidential government documents to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein while Andrew served as the United Kingdom's trade representative from 2001 to 2011.

Andrew has not been charged. He denied any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein and said he regretted their friendship. Thames Valley Police said that the criminal investigation launched after the US Department of Justice released millions of documents related to Epstein is continuing.

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