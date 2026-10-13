In Malawi, drivers are forced to spend nights at filling stations while waiting in fuel queues, while taxi drivers cannot work and passengers have been left in a difficult situation. The situation is felt most acutely in Blantyre, the country’s commercial centre, where the fuel shortage has intensified again.

Queues continue overnight

One driver, Harry Jim, said he spent the night at a filling station and was still waiting for an opportunity to refuel his vehicle. According to TimesLIVE, the fuel shortage has also deprived motorcycle drivers who transport passengers of their income.

Motorcyclist Paul Christopher told Reuters that he has not worked for three weeks because he cannot buy petrol. According to him, once supplies resume, drivers will first have to repay the debts accumulated during the downtime.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Authorities point to currency shortage

Fuel crises have been a recurring problem for Malawi for many years and were one of the important issues during last year’s elections. The situation temporarily improved after President Peter Mutharika’s victory and an increase in fuel prices, but deteriorated again after the war in Iran began in late February.

The Malawian government explains the crisis by a shortage of foreign currency. President Mutharika hopes that a new International Monetary Fund loan will help stabilize the economy, but no agreement on it has yet been reached.

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