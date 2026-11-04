Decision Desk HQ predicts that Nevada Attorney General, Democrat Aaron Ford, will defeat the state’s incumbent governor, Republican Joe Lombardo, in the gubernatorial election. This was reported by The Hill.

Preliminary results

As of Wednesday morning, when 87% of the votes had been counted, Ford was receiving nearly 52%. Lombardo had 44% of the vote at that time.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Race status

Ford serves as Nevada’s attorney general, while Lombardo is the state’s incumbent governor. The Hill presented Ford’s possible victory as a Decision Desk HQ projection, rather than a final election result.

The publication is dated November 4, 2026. The article notes that vote-counting data and candidate support figures were current as of Wednesday morning. The outlet also identified the candidates’ party affiliations: Ford is a Democrat and Lombardo is a Republican, and labeled the report as developing.

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