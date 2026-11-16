French actor Gérard Depardieu on Monday withdrew his appeal against his 2025 conviction in a sexual assault case. He admitted guilt and apologised to the victims, Cyprus Mail reports.

The actor's statement

In a statement, Depardieu said that on film sets he often resorted to vulgar humour with sexual innuendo. According to him, he has now realised that there is a line between familiarity and offence.

The actor offered his deepest and most sincere apologies to everyone who may have suffered as a result of his behaviour. Explaining his decision to withdraw the appeal, he said that he had understood that he belonged to a world that no longer exists.

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Conviction and separate case

In May 2025, Depardieu was found guilty of sexually assaulting two women on a film set. The court sentenced him to 18 months in prison, suspended. The judge said at the time that the actor appeared not to understand the traumatic impact of his behaviour.

Depardieu, who has appeared in more than 200 films over five decades, may also stand trial on charges of raping actress Charlotte Arnould in 2018. He denies guilt in that case.

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