Four Russian drones strayed into Moldova during the attack on Ukraine

On the night of Thursday, October 16, drones violated Moldova’s airspace four times amid the Russian attack on Ukraine. The Moldovan Ministry of Defense tracked the drones’ flight paths and reported when they left the country’s airspace.

According to the Moldovan Ministry of Defense, the first drone entered the country’s airspace at 11:02 p.m. from the direction of the Ukrainian village of Tymkove in the Odesa region and was heading toward the Moldovan village of Ivanova. At 11:20 p.m., the drone left Moldovan airspace, flying toward Bronnitsa in the Mohyliv-Podilskyi District of the Vinnytsia region.

A second unmanned aerial vehicle was detected at 3:37 a.m. It entered Moldovan airspace from the direction of Starokozachye in the Odesa region and was heading toward the village of Tudora. Just one minute later, the drone left the country’s territory along the same flight path.

The third flight was recorded at 03:46 along the route from Mohyliv-Podilskyi to Otach. At 03:48, the drone left Moldovan airspace near the village of Hederuț in the Oknytsia District.

The fourth incident was detected at 05:59. The drone was moving from the Ukrainian village of Starokozachyi toward the Moldovan village of Caplan in the Stefan Voda District.

At 06:00, the drone left Moldovan airspace near the village of Olanesti, but at 06:09 it returned via the area around the village of Purkari. A minute later, it left the country’s airspace again, heading toward Dnestrovsk in Transnistria and the Ukrainian village of Hradenytsia.

Moldovan Defense Minister Anatolie Nosatyi condemned all instances of violations of the country’s airspace and emphasized the potential threat to the population.

“Although all of them left the country’s territory within a short time, this does not mean that the incursions did not pose a danger. Any violation of national airspace is a threat to the safety of citizens. We continue to monitor the situation. I condemn every violation that threatens national security,” Nosaty said.

The Moldovan Ministry of Defense emphasizes that even a brief presence of drones in the country’s airspace poses a potential threat to the safety of citizens.

This was reported by NewsMaker, citing data from the Moldovan Defense Ministry.

On the night of October 15, a drone violated Moldova’s airspace during a massive Russian attack on Ukraine.

On the morning of October 3, five drones crossed into Moldova’s airspace. The incidents occurred amid a massive Russian attack on Ukraine.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian occupation forces carried out a massive attack on Mykolaiv, using an “Iskander-M” ballistic missile and Shahed-type strike drones. As a result of the shelling, three civilian men were injured, and damage to port and urban infrastructure was also reported.

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