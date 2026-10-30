In Poland, former President Andrzej Duda reacted sharply to the situation near the Constitutional Tribunal, where police arrived on Friday evening. Interia reports.

Andrzej Duda’s statement

In his post, Duda accused Donald Tusk and his people of increasing the country’s debt and economic incompetence. He also called them “bandit rabble” and stated that they had allegedly carried out a brutal attack on a constitutional body of the state. These are Duda’s own assessments and accusations.

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Police near the tribunal

Police said their presence near the tribunal was connected to a request from a judge of the institution for protection. The report does not mention other circumstances of the situation near the Constitutional Tribunal or the events that Duda called an attack on a constitutional body.

Earlier, Prime Minister Donald Tusk, commenting on the situation, wrote that there was no other way. Interia reported that additional information was expected to appear later.

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