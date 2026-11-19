The United Kingdom and Norway will jointly fund the construction of two combat boats for Ukraine. The countries will allocate more than 100 million pounds sterling to the project—that’s about 120 million euros. The new 30-meter vessels will be equipped with missile armaments and air defense systems. They will help the Ukrainian military defend the Black Sea and the trade corridor.

The project is being implemented as part of the Maritime Capabilities Coalition—an international initiative that supports the development of Ukraine’s Navy. The United Kingdom and Norway are the co-chairs of this coalition. Both vessels will be built in the United Kingdom. Each will be approximately 30 meters long. The total cost of the project will exceed 100 million pounds sterling. Funding will be split equally: half will be provided by the United Kingdom, and the other half by Norway.

The new vessels will be equipped with modern air defense systems, missile armaments, and self-defense capabilities. According to the British government, their capabilities will be similar to those of frigates, but they will be significantly less expensive. This will make it possible to strengthen the Ukrainian navy without the costs associated with building large warships.

The British government emphasizes that the boats will have both offensive and defensive capabilities. They will help the Ukrainian military counter air attacks, defend the coastline, and deter Russian forces in the Black Sea. The vessels are also intended to enhance Ukraine’s ability to defend its own maritime routes. British Prime Minister Andy Burnham stated that the joint project will not only strengthen Black Sea defenses but will also be significant for the security of all of Europe. “This project, funded by Norway and carried out here in the UK, will provide Ukraine with fundamentally new capabilities. It will not only strengthen Black Sea defenses but also support European security,” Burnam noted.

He also emphasized that safe maritime routes are vital for global trade. According to him, Russian attacks in the Black Sea harm not only Ukraine and its European partners but also countries that depend on food supplies.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gar Støre also emphasized that the new patrol boats will help Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression and keep its economy running. He specifically mentioned grain exports via the Black Sea, which are of great importance to Ukraine and the global food market. “This joint Norwegian-British initiative will strengthen Ukraine’s ability to defend itself, sustain the Ukrainian economy, and protect vital export goods, particularly grain shipments through the Black Sea,” Støre said.

How the New Patrol Boats Will Help Defend the Black Sea

One of the project’s main goals is to strengthen the protection of the Ukrainian maritime corridor. It has been operational since September 2023 and enables Ukraine to export grain and other goods through Black Sea ports despite the Russian threat. According to the Norwegian government, 200 million metric tons of cargo have already been transported through the corridor since it began operating. More than half of this volume consisted of grain. Maritime transport remains vital to the Ukrainian economy, as it enables the country to sell its products abroad and support exporters’ operations.

Russia has repeatedly attacked Ukrainian ports, ships, and maritime infrastructure. Therefore, protecting trade routes requires not only coastal defenses but also the capabilities of the navy itself. The new patrol boats are intended to become part of this defense system. Their speed and armament will enable them to carry out various missions at sea. Specifically, this includes countering airborne threats, patrolling the coastline, and protecting key shipping routes. At the same time, the British government notes that the vessels are intended to strengthen not only Ukraine’s current defense capabilities but also its long-term maritime security.

Who Else Supports the Ukrainian Navy

The United Kingdom and Norway lead the Maritime Capabilities Coalition, established to support the Ukrainian Navy. Its mission is to help Ukraine obtain the necessary equipment, develop its fleet, and strengthen its ability to defend its own maritime borders.

European manufacturers will also participate in the construction of the new patrol boats. They will supply systems, individual components, and equipment for the vessels. Thus, the project will draw not only on British and Norwegian funding but also on the defense technologies and manufacturing capabilities of other European countries. For Norway, aid to Ukraine is part of a broader support program—the Nansen Program. The country continues to provide military and civilian assistance, particularly to strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities.

Consequently, the new patrol boats are intended to strengthen the Ukrainian navy and help defend the Black Sea, the coastline, and trade routes. However, the specific timelines for the construction and delivery of the vessels were not specified in the statements issued by the governments of the United Kingdom and Norway. On November 19, 2026, the British government’s press service announced funding for the construction of the patrol boats.

European countries are preparing a plan to deploy multinational forces on Ukrainian territory. Troops may be sent after hostilities cease to help ensure the country’s security and deter a new Russian attack.

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