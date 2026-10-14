Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said that Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's decision not to participate in the BRICS summit hosted by India harmed the country's national interests. According to her, participation in the meeting could have opened up new opportunities for Bangladesh.

Assessment of the decision

In an interview with PTI, as reported by The Hindu, Hasina called the decision immature and said it was deeply regrettable. She warned that foreign policy driven by personal reactions or short-term political calculations is inherently counterproductive.

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Missed opportunity

According to the former prime minister, participation in the summit of the influential grouping could have created opportunities for Bangladesh's economic and social development. She said that a responsible government should open opportunities for the country rather than close them. According to Hasina, Bangladesh lost this opportunity by skipping the summit.

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