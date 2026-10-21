The EU is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russian businesspeople and companies

The European Union is drafting another package of sanctions against Russia, which is scheduled to be adopted in November 2026 following approval by all member states of the bloc.

The new sanctions list may include 12 Russian businesspeople, as well as 105 organizations. Among the entities subject to the restrictions are predominantly Russian regional banks and oil refineries, as well as foreign companies from China and the United Arab Emirates that facilitate the circumvention of previous restrictions. At the same time, the EU plans to significantly expand export restrictions on Russian companies.

This was reported by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty’s European editor, Rikard Jozwiak.

The European Commission rejected a proposal by the United States to resume purchases of Russian gas as part of discussions on a possible ceasefire in Ukraine. Officials in Brussels also emphasized that they do not plan to lift sanctions against Moscow until the war is completely over.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is allowing investors to begin the process of purchasing and retrofitting oil tankers subject to sanctions for the subsequent transport of oil not covered by the sanctions. U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright made this announcement on October 19 at a Citadel Securities event in New York.

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