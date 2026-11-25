The European Commission has imposed fines totaling 471.9 million euros on the world’s three largest fragrance manufacturers — the Swiss companies Firmenich and Givaudan, and the American company IFF — for participating in a cartel for more than four years.

The companies exchanged commercially confidential information, particularly regarding pricing and agreements with consumer goods giant Unilever, while Givaudan and IFF also shared data on broader aspects of their fragrance business.

Givaudan received the largest fine—approximately 252.4 million euros; the fine for Firmenich amounts to approximately 137.7 million euros; and the fine for IFF is approximately 82 million euros. European Commissioner for Competition Thérèse Ribère noted that this cartel likely caused harm and led to higher costs for manufacturers of cosmetics, detergents, and cleaning products that use these ingredients.

Source: European Truth.

The European Commission imposed fines totaling 1.07 billion euros on Barclays, RBS, Citigroup, JPMorgan, and MUFG. They were caught engaging in a foreign exchange cartel involving spot transactions.

As a reminder, the European Commission fined the American corporation Google 4.3 billion euros for violating antitrust laws in a case related to the Android operating system.

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