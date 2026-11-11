The EU has approved a new package of sanctions against Russia

European Union ambassadors approved a new package of restrictive measures against Russia, which includes more than 140 individuals and entities.

“They are scheduled to be finalized at the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting on November 16,” a European diplomat told reporters.

According to the agreements, 113 entities have been added to the sanctions lists for undermining Ukraine’s territorial integrity, and another 31 have been added under a separate hybrid regime.

This was reported by Suspilne.

It was previously reported that the European Union is developing another package of sanctions against Russia, which is scheduled to be adopted in November 2026 following approval by all member states of the bloc. Among the entities subject to the restrictions are predominantly Russian regional banks and oil refineries, as well as foreign companies from China and the United Arab Emirates that facilitate the circumvention of previous barriers. At the same time, the EU plans to significantly expand export restrictions on Russian companies.

The European Commission rejected a proposal by the United States to resume purchases of Russian gas as part of discussions on a possible ceasefire in Ukraine. Brussels also emphasized that it does not plan to lift sanctions against Moscow until the war is completely over.

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