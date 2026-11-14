Fatherland receives 11 European Film Awards nominations — Variety

In Thessaloniki, Greece, the European Film Academy announced the nominees for the 39th European Film Awards. The highest number of nominations — 11 — went to “Fatherland,” directed by Paweł Pawlikowski, about the relationship between writer Thomas Mann and his daughter Erika. “La Bola Negra,” directed by Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi, received 10 nominations.

Main contenders

According to Variety, “La Bola Negra” is a triptych about the history of gay sexuality. Both films shared the award for Best Director at the Cannes Film Festival.

Christian Mungiu’s “Fjord,” a Palme d’Or winner, ranked third by number of nominations with five. Markus Schleinzer’s “Rose” received four nominations, while “Woman Unknown” by Maï el-Toukhy, a Golden Lion winner at the Venice Film Festival, received three.

Acting and directing nominations

Contending for the Best Director award are Paweł Pawlikowski; Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi; Christian Mungiu; Sandra Wollner for “Everytime”; and Andrey Zvyagintsev for “Minotaur,” which received the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Sandra Hüller was nominated for Best Actress for both “Fatherland” and “Rose.” Her competitors are Penélope Cruz for “Bunker,” Léa Seydoux for “Gentle Monster,” Renate Reinsve for “Fjord,” and Mathilde Arcel for “Woman Unknown.”

Contending for Best Actor are Javier Bardem for “The Beloved,” Andrew Scott for “Elsinore,” Sebastian Stan for “Fjord,” Swann Arlaud for “A Man of His Time,” and Hanns Zischler for “Fatherland.”

Documentary and animated films

The documentary category nominees include “NAZA,” “Letters From the Silenced Country,” “Rehearsals for a Revolution,” “To Hold a Mountain,” and “Whispers in the Woods.” The animated film nominees are “Viva Carmen,” “Lucy Lost,” “Jim Queen,” “Iron Boy,” and “In Waves.” The winners will be announced on January 16 in Athens. The nominations were determined by votes from 5,700 members of the European Film Academy.

Read us on